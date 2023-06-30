Scottish transfers: Ranger near big signing, Hibs lead Hearts in race for target, Celtic deal falls through

The new Premiership season moved closer with the release of the 2023/24 fixtures. Meanwhile, clubs are continuing to pursue deals ahead of the start of the campaign as preparation in pre-season is ramped up.

Aberdeen

Dons boss Barry Robson has targeted further signings having signed five players this summer. Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson have had their loan deals made permanent, while Ester Sokler, Nicky Devlin and Rhys Williams have also been added.

“We are still looking a bit light in numbers but have managed to add some players which I think everyone will be pleased about,” he said. “We need to be diligent on bringing other ones in. I don’t want to rush it as I want to make sure it is right. Hopefully we can add something to the team that can make us better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a clean slate for Vicente Besuijen and Anthony Stewart after the duo spent the second half of the season out on loan.

Celtic

It was a case of one Australian in and one Australian out at the Scottish champions. Aaron Mooy’s retirement from professional football at the age of 32 was confirmed on Friday morning after speculation in his homeland. He explained his decision, noting the time was “right” for him. It was followed up with Celtic confirming the signing of Marco Tilio. The 21-year-old, who will wear 23, Aussie international arrives from Melbourne City on a five-year deal. He said: “I think it’s a massive opportunity to be a part of a team that plays in the Champions League, and have a winning mentality in bringing trophies.”

Forgotten midfielder Ismaila Soro had been touted for a move to Greek giants Panathinaikos but reports in Portugal suggest the move has fallen through and he could wait to find another club.

Cyriel Dessers is nearing a move to Rangers. (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

The Tynecastle Park side are one of two in the Premiership not to have confirmed a signing. It was revealed on Thursday that Josh Ginnelly would not be extending his stay in Gorgie and, according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, the forward is close to signing for Championship side Swansea City. Meanwhile, Hearts have missed out on Japanese star Kanji Okunuki who has moved to German side FC Nurnberg after spending time with Polish outfit Gornik Zabrze. He was viewed as a transfer option but not a priority. The club are not, however, in for striker Adolfo Gaich. The Argentine international is contracted to Russian giants CSKA Moscow and spent time on loan in Serie A last campaign.

Lee Johnson’s transfer kitty could be boosted if Josh Doig moves from Hellas Verona. Strong speculation in Italy suggests he is on the verge of a big-money move to Bologna where he could link up with fellow Scot Lewis Ferguson, while there is also interest from Torino. Verona were understood to want upwards of £8.5million for the left-sided star but it appears he could move for around £5million. Such a fee could net Hibs more than £1million. They could use some of that cash to fund the signing of Dylan Levitt. They lead the chase for the Dundee United midfielder who could cost a six-figure fee following the Tannadice side's relegation. Hearts are also vying for his signature, reports the Evening News.

Rangers