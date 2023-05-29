Scottish transfers: New deal for Rangers star, Celtic eye £3.5m international, Aberdeen battle to sign favourite

Now that the Premiership season has finished most clubs can switch their full attention to pre-season, preparation and the summer transfer market with all clubs looking to do key business before competitive action returns in July with the Viaplay Cup group stages.

Aberdeen face Clarkson battle

It was inevitable that Aberdeen would encounter competition to land Leighton Clarkson. The midfielder had an impressive loan spell at Pittodrie from Liverpool. chipping in with vital goals and assists. He teased a return following the club’s win over St Mirren which secured third place as he said “see you in Europe” on a clip posted on the club's social media. According to the Daily Record, the Dons are in a good place to land him on a permanent deal from Liverpool but the player is still to agree a move. And now Reading, who have been relegated to League One, have entered the race with Championship clubs also set to make a move for the 21-year-old.

Dons to lose transfer chief

Aberdeen could face a battle to hold onto midfielder Leighton Clarkson. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will lose head of recruitment Darren Mowbray in a month’s time. Southampton, who were relegated to the Championship, have confirmed the appointment of Mowbray once he has served his notice at Pittodrie until July 1. He will move to the south coast in the same position and has previously held roles at Burnley, Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

Van Veen on Dutch side’s radar

Kevin van Veen is wanted in his homeland for a summer transfer. The Motherwell striker finished as the Premiership’s top scorer on 25 after scoring in 11 consecutive matches at the end of the season. According to reports in the Netherlands, Groningen have set their sights on the 31-year-old. Van Veen hasn't played in his homeland since a loan spell at Cambuur in 2016. Groningen were relegated to the second tier and Van Veen, who has a year left on his Motherwell deal, is seen as part of the rebuild.

New deal for Rangers star

The Ibrox club have tied down goalkeeper Kieran Wright on a new deal until 2024. The 24-year-old’s deal was set to expire but he has extended his stay. Wright, who has had seven loan spells, has been involved at first-team level.

Celtic linked with striker