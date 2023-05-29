Celtic's interest in international striker confirmed, Rangers link, £3.5m price tag, 23-goal season

The 21-year-old has hit 23 goals in what has been a breakthrough season at the Slovenian giants. Such form has led to admiring glances from around Europe, including the Scottish champions. The player’s agent confirmed Celtic's interest to Football Scotland, while it has been reported that Rangers are not one of the teams tracking him but Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb are.

Vipotnik, who is understood to be worth £3.5million, made his debut for Slovenia in March in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. He scored in his first appearance, a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan and then provided an assist in the 2-0 victory over San Marino. The call-up followed a spell where he struck 13 league goals in just ten games. His emergence at Maribor comes after a productive loan spell during the second half of last season. He joined NK Triglav Kranj where he scored ten in 14 outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic are looking to strengthen following the league title win. He would add attacking competition with Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeongyu as the club’s striking options. Ange Postecoglou’s men could wrap up the treble this weekend when they face Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup final. The Australian, following the defeat to Hibs last week, confirmed the desire to strengthen.

"This squad has handled Champions League, it's in the final of a cup competition, won a cup competition, won the league,” he said. "Squad's fine. We'll strengthen as we always do.”