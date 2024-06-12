The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season was one of the most exciting in recent memory and while the Euros are sure to occupy our minds over the next month, we’ll be clamouring for the return of club football before you know.

Brendan Rodgers enjoyed a successful return to Celtic Park and completed the Scottish domestic double, Rangers lifted the Premier Sports Cup, Hearts claimed third, while the likes of St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Dundee enjoyed top half finishes.

However, Hibs and Aberdeen’s bottom half finishes have led to changes at the top for both and the duo will hope to have vastly improved seasons from last year.

At the opposite end of the table, Ross County will aim to stave off a third consecutive relegation play-off while newly promoted Dundee United will look keep their heads safely above water.

But how do the bookies predict the 24/25 Scottish Premiership table to look?*

*All odds are offered SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Ross County Surviving for the last two years via the relegation play-off, the Staggies have odds of 1000/1 to win the title. They are joint favourites to be relegated. | SNS Group Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . St Johnstone The McDiarmid Park club also struggled to keep their heads above water for the bulk of last season. With odds of 1000/1, they are one of the favourites for relegation. | SNS Group Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dundee Despite achieving a sixth place finish last year, Tony Docherty's side have title odds of 1000/1. The bookies are surprisingly tipping them to struggle next year. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales