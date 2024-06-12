The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season was one of the most exciting in recent memory and while the Euros are sure to occupy our minds over the next month, we’ll be clamouring for the return of club football before you know.
Brendan Rodgers enjoyed a successful return to Celtic Park and completed the Scottish domestic double, Rangers lifted the Premier Sports Cup, Hearts claimed third, while the likes of St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Dundee enjoyed top half finishes.
However, Hibs and Aberdeen’s bottom half finishes have led to changes at the top for both and the duo will hope to have vastly improved seasons from last year.
At the opposite end of the table, Ross County will aim to stave off a third consecutive relegation play-off while newly promoted Dundee United will look keep their heads safely above water.
But how do the bookies predict the 24/25 Scottish Premiership table to look?*
*All odds are offered SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.