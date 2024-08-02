Which Scottish Premiership team has the best home kit in 24/25? Here are all 12 kits ranked. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Scottish Premiership 24/25: All 12 home kits ranked from best to worst, including Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:04 BST

From the gorgeous to the garish, here are all 12 Scottish Premiership home kits for season 24-25 ranked in order of best to worst.

The new Scottish Premiership season is now just hours away. Like kids at Christmas, fans across the country will be tucking themselves in bed tonight and hoping for a gift wrapped three points to wake up to this weekend.

With the pre-season stuff done and dusted, competitive action is finally back and begins with Hearts vs Rangers on Saturday afternoon. With stands set to be packed out across Scotland, many supporters will be donning their club’s brand new home kits - but which club has the best design this year?

With multiple designs from Macron, Adidas and Joma, we have put together our list of the best - and the worst - Scottish Premiership home kits for 24/25.

Scroll down and click through to see where your team’s home kit placed. Agree with our picks?

We aren't too sure what Joma have done here. It doesn't break from the traditional green too much, yet it still looks overcomplicated. Is it the collar? Possibly. Who knows. 4/10.

1. Hibs

We aren't too sure what Joma have done here. It doesn't break from the traditional green too much, yet it still looks overcomplicated. Is it the collar? Possibly. Who knows. 4/10. | SNS Group

The Quinn Casino sponsor is too big for starters. Errea are pretty solid at making interesting kits (see Middlesbrough's recent designs) but this is unimaginative. It isn't ugly, but it's no more than 4/10.

2. Dundee United

The Quinn Casino sponsor is too big for starters. Errea are pretty solid at making interesting kits (see Middlesbrough's recent designs) but this is unimaginative. It isn't ugly, but it's no more than 4/10. | SNS Group

You can't mess around too much with the royal blue number, but we're not sure we really like what Castore have done this year. The collar is a bid odd, and why the random red stripes? The 21/22 anniversary kit was superb, but the last two years have not been our favourite designs. 5/10.

3. Rangers

You can't mess around too much with the royal blue number, but we're not sure we really like what Castore have done this year. The collar is a bid odd, and why the random red stripes? The 21/22 anniversary kit was superb, but the last two years have not been our favourite designs. 5/10. | SNS Group

Similar to other Adidas numbers this season, it feels just like a template. You can't do too much with Celtic's traditional Hoops - and you shouldn't. It's far better than last year's attempt, but we aren't sure if that is much of a compliment. 5/10.

4. Celtic

Similar to other Adidas numbers this season, it feels just like a template. You can't do too much with Celtic's traditional Hoops - and you shouldn't. It's far better than last year's attempt, but we aren't sure if that is much of a compliment. 5/10. | SNS Group

