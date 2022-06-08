Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers to pay $6m for loan star, Celtic eye ex-Dundee United ace, Liverpool near £4m deal for Calvin Ramsay, No contract talks for Ibrox No.1

They face Armenia in the Nations League at Hampden Park, the first of a triple header across the next week.

On the domestic front, the transfer market is beginning to heat up with moves beginning to be made across the leagues.

Here are all the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation:

Barkas exit

Celtic have managed to offload goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas. The Greek who cost the club around £5million in the summer of 2020 has joined Dutch side Utrecht after a difficult time at Celtic Park. The Eredivisie side said: “Vasilis is a big and athletic goalkeeper. He has good reflexes, rules in the air in the box, stands his ground in one-on-one duels and has charisma.” (Various)

Celtic target Siegrist

Barkas could be replaced at Celtic by former Dundee United star Benjamin Siegrist. The Swiss goalkeeper left Tannadice following the expiry of his deal. United were keen to keep the player who has been a key performer across the past two seasons. Siegrist had previously been linked with Celtic and is seen as a possible candidate to provide competition to Scott Bain and Joe Hart. (Daily Mail)

McGregor not in Rangers talks. Yet

No talks have been held between Rangers and Allan McGregor over a new contract or coaching role. The goalkeeper is out of contract this summer but was not one of the players the club confirmed would be moving on following the expiry of his deal. It is understood both parties are open to talks over a deal. (Rangers Review)

Lowland League U-turn

Following a U-turn, Celtic, Rangers and Hearts will all field Colt sides in next season's Lowland League. The 16 sides in the division were tied on the vote to admit the trio with the chairman's vote holding sway. The Scottish FA claim it will be for "one season only” and say the organisation “will oversee a discussion in parallel to propose and implement a long-term plan with the objectives of optimising the pyramid, which has been a resounding success in Scottish football, harnessing the player pathway and accelerating the development of the country’s most talented young players through the national youth teams to the full international stage.” (Various)

Haring signs new deal

Hearts have been handed a huge boost ahead of next season with Peter Haring signing a contract extension. The Austrian has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with an option for another year. Manager Robbie Neilson said: “Everyone knows about his quality and what he brings to the table, so to get him back for the new season is very pleasing.” (The Scotsman)

Dons ace nears £4m move

Liverpool could pay up to £4million for Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay. A deal taking the right-back to Anfield is progressing with it likely to feature significant add-ons depending on how the 18-year-old develops at the English giants and with the Scottish national team. Ramsay's star has been on the rise since his breakthrough campaign last season with interest from Leeds United and Serie A. It is reported Liverpool hope to agree terms this week ahead of a medical. (Daily Record)

Ramsey to be free

Aaron Ramsey is set to be a free agent following his loan spell at Rangers. The Welshman is keen to find regular first-team football after helping his country reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It is reported Ramsey, who has a year left on his deal, will land €3.5million of his €7million salary. (Tuttosport)

$6m to sign Sands

Rangers will have to pay a reported $6million to sign James Sands on a permanent deal. The American international is on an 18-month loan from New York City FC having joined back in January. (Tom Bogert)

Celtic target keen on move