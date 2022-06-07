Hearts left delighted as Peter Haring pens new deal - with option for longer Tynecastle stay

Peter Haring has signed a new contract with Hearts.

The new contract includes the option of a further one-year extension as the club seeks to build on last term’s domestic form while also competing on the European stage and manager Robbie Neilson said it was “very pleasing” to finalise the agreement.

“Everyone knows about his quality and what he brings to the table, so to get him back for the new season is very pleasing,” said the Hearts boss, who is looking to bring in more strength in depth ahead of the new campaign.

Alan Forrest had already put pen to paper, with Australian defender Kye Rowles expected to join him in the coming days.

But the manager has always stressed the importance of hanging onto the top performers already in their ranks.

Austrian Haring arrived in the capital in 2018 and, although signed as a centre-back, he soon impressed with his composed and cultured performances in the middle of the park.

He helped the club to the 2019 Scottish Cup final in his debut season but was sidelined with a long and frustrating injury which curtailed his involvement throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

The 29-year-old made up for lost time last season, though, in a squad that finished third in the Premiership, reached another Scottish Cup final and booked European group stage football next term.