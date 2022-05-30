Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers target 9-time England international, new deal for Hearts star, Aberdeen earn £1m and eye midfielder, Ibrox ace to pen contract

Players have been joined and continue to join up with Steve Clarke at the Oriam in preparation for the clash which could see Scotland without three key starting players in Kieran Tierney, Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson.

On the domestic front, it is all about rest and recuperation and the transfer market.

Here are all the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL:

Hearts starlet to sign new deal

Robbie Neilson has revealed Connor Smith is on the verge of signing a contract extension to stay at Hearts. A deal has been agreed for the midfielder who had a successful loan spell at Queen’s Park this season, helping them win promotion to the Championship. Neilson said: “I still think he might need another loan at a higher level again but he will come back in with the first-team squad for pre-season.” (Evening News)

New deal for Ibrox ace

Rangers star Steven Davis is expected to sign a contract extension keeping him at Ibrox for another season. Both St Mirren and Motherwell have reportedly been sniffing around the Northern Ireland international. Davis has held positive talks with the club and the next step is to pen a new deal. (Daily Record)

Dons make move

Ylber Ramadani could be one of the first arrivals at Aberdeen. The Albanian international has agreed terms with the Dons, according to reports, and will join from Hungarian outfit MTK Budapest. The German-born defensive midfielder has 17 caps for Albania and has played in Denmark, Albania and Kosovo. (Supersport)

Ex-Jambo set for Hibs

Jamie McAllister will join Lee Johnson at Hibs after agreeing terms with the Easter Road club. The former Hearts defender was Johnson's assistant at Sunderland, the pair having played with each other at Tynecastle Park and at Bristol City. The new Hibs boss has already got to work with additions and McAllister will make up part of his backrrom staff which will also include David Gray. (Daily Record)

Former England keeper to Ibrox?

Rangers are weighing up a move for goalkeeper Jack Butland. The nine-time England international is contracted to Crystal Palace but has played back-up to Vicente Guaita. Bournemouth are also reportedly keen but the prospect of first-team football will likely appeal to the former Stoke City and Birmingham City keeper who, at one point in his career, was seen as the future England No.1. (Scottish Sun)

Dons boosted by £1m

Aberdeen's transfer coffers could be bolstered by an additional £1million following Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League. As part of the deal which took Scott McKenna to the City Ground, the Dons had a clause for a bonus if he won promotion from the Championship. (The Scotsman)

Patterson could be fit