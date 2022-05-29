Scott McKenna: How much Aberdeen will bank from Nottingham Forest defender's promotion to Premier League

Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna in action during Nottingham Forest's win over Huddersfield Town in the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A 1-0 win for McKenna’s club over Hudderfield in the Championship final at Wembley on Sunday evening secured the once-time powerhouse name in the British game a return to the English top flight for the first time in 23 years. And the success would also have been celebrated in the Pittodrie boardroom thanks to a promotion clause entered into the £3m deal agreed when the centre-back swapped Aberdeen for the East Midlands in September 2020.

McKenna has certainly earned his old team that bounty courtesy of a string of authoritative displays - he missed only one of the 49 games played by the club during their league and play-off campaigns - that culminated in a rock-solid showing in the decider.