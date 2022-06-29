Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers sign 5 as striker nears EPL move, Celtic to land star on 5-year deal, Hibs return for favourite unlikely, Celtic defender wanted by trio, Increased Ibrox bid for striker

So far the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs have signed a total of 49 players and many more are expected with Dundee United yet to make their first addition.

Over the coming days and weeks there will be plenty of speculation surrounding possible arrivals and exits.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all the latest transfer news from around the SPFL:

Jullien could leave Celtic

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien is wanted by three European clubs. The centre-back featured just once last season under Ange Postecoglou following along-term injury. He has slipped down the pecking order, behind Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Stephen Welsh. It was reported the Frenchamn wanted to stay and fight for his place but the player, signed for £7million, could be tempted by clubs in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1. Schalke 04, Rennes and Lorient are the teams mentioned with the latter two understood to have made bids of £1.5million. (Scottish Sun)

Quintet head to Ibrox

Rangers have confirmed the arrival of five new players for their under-18 side, including Kieron Willox, hailed by Inverness CT as an “outsanding” talent. The 16-year-old winger opted for Ibrox ahead of other Premiership interest and is joined by the highly-rated Cameron Cooper from Partick Thistle, as well as Paul Nsio from Lambeth Tigers, Souleyman Mandey from Pulse Academy and Mason Munn from Glentoran. Rangers head of academy Craig Mulholland said: "Our recruitment team have done a fantastic job identifying and securing new high potential talent from various locations and while we realise there is lots of work to be done, for both players and staff, we are excited to see the levels that some of these lads can reach in a few year’s time.” (The Scotsman/Various)

All the latest transfer news from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Spanish giants wait on Juranovic

Atletico Madrid won’t be signing Josip Juranovic from Celtic imminently. The Spanish giants are required to sell and come up with €40million before they can buy. The Celtic right-back has been linked with a move to Madrid with the club needing a right-back. Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said: “Like all football clubs to LaLiga, we have to meet some financial commitments. We can sign what we can sign. It's €40 million that we have to sell, and that's where we are. The market is not easy, it is very difficult.” (AS)

Ramsey's £3.5m exit

Former Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to become a free agent after reaching an agreement with Juventus to leave with a year left on his deal. A severance package understood to be worth £3.5million has been agreed between the parties. Ramsey, who missed Rangers’ decisive penalty in the Europa League final shootout, saw a move to Turkey collapse. (Daily Record)

Long-term deal for Bernabei

Alexandro Bernabei will sign a five-year deal to join Celtic from Lanus. The Argentine left-back has undergone a medical ahead of his move to the Scottish champions. The deal has been in the pipeline for a number of days with the player having travelled to Glasgow to complete the move from the top-flight in his homeland. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

Boyle future

Hibs and other Scottish clubs were put on alert after Martin Boyle’s team in Saudi Arabia suffered relegation. Al-Faisaly dropped to the second tier after losing out on a head-to-head record against Al-Batin as one of three teams to go down. The club are still in the AFC Champions League but don’t play their knockout game until 2023.When Boyle left Hibs for £3million, the Easter Road side retained a first option if he was sold. Boyle has also previously been linked with Celtic. The player is understood to be want to remain at Al-Faisaly. (Daily Record)

Staggies sign forward

Jordy Hiwula is the latest player to be signed by Ross County. The 27-year-old forward arrives from Doncaster Rovers. Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “Jordy is a great addition to the group. He is an experienced player that has scored goals across the EFL over a number of years.” (Various)

Rangers up striker bid...

Rangers have upped the ante to try and land striker Antonio Colak from PAOK. The German-born Croatian international spent time with Swedish side Malmo on loan. He could be a replacement for Cedric Itten. The increased offer is of £2million plus add-ons. It appears he is the clubs No.1 forward target. Rangers have been linked strongly with Scotland striker Ross Stewart who had an excellent season at Sunderland. (Scottish Sun)

...Ibrox target demand

However, reports in Greece state PAOK want €3million for the player. The club want to recoup the fee they paid Rijeka for the 28-year-old. The Greeks were expecting an improved offer from Rangers and understand the player wants to move to the Europa League finalists. (Georgios Sideridis)

Hoops target moves to Belgium

Celtic have missed out on Christopher Scott. The German youth international was strongly linked with a move to Glasgow from Bayern Munich with his contract expiring. However, the attacking midfielder, who made two appearances for the German giants, has joined Belgian side Royal Antwerp. (Various)

Striker nears Ibrox exit