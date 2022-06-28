Kieron Willox: Rangers snap up 'outstanding' academy player from Inverness

The 16-year-old has spent six seasons in the Highlands with the Championship club and was attracting interest from a number of top flight clubs.

Inverness had hoped to convince the winger to stay but admitted the lure of Ibrox was too strong for the teenager to turn down.

A club statement read: “We can confirm that our outstanding ICTFC Academy player Kieron Willox has joined Rangers Football Club.

Rangers have signed Kieron Willox from Inverness. (Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“We did our best to try and keep Kieron at the club and a number of Scottish Premiership clubs have been showing serious interest in the 16 year old winger who has been with us for six seasons, but ultimately the lure of the Europa League finalists was too strong and we wish Kieron and his family nothing but success with Rangers.

“Our Academy continues to thrive across all age groups and the fact that one of the biggest clubs in Europe is looking to sign a young man who has not even come close to playing for the first team is a credit to everyone involved in the Academy, coaches, players and parents.