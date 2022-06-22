Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers offer to Champions League heart-breaker, Celtic defender wanted, Morelos warning, Lennon Jnr makes appearance, Aberdeen six-figure bid success

The Premier Sports Cup is only a matter of weeks away too and here is all the latest news, rumour and transfer speculation from around Scottish football on Wednesday.

Rangers ‘bid’ for Croatian striker

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PAOK Salonika’s striker Antonio Colak is on Rangers’ radar, according to reports in Greece and a proposal has been submitted to the player. The German-born Croatia international is well-known to the Ibrox club having ended their Champions league dream last season with a double for loan club Malmo at Ibrox, sending Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team through 4-2 on aggregate.

At 6’2” he would offer a height presence missing from the Rangers front-line since the departure of Cedric Itten, but it is not yet known how big the offer made to the 28-year-old forward reportedly is. (Sport24)

Scotland boss backed

Ian Maxwell has stressed that nothing has happened in recent weeks to make him regret handing Scotland manager Steve Clarke a new contract last year. Scotland missed qualification for the world Cup after defeat to Ukraine and were also heavily defeated and outplayed by Republic of Ireland in Dublin but the SFA chief executive says Clarke is still the nation’s man. “There’s genuinely no conversation to have. There’s been nothing that’s happened that gives me any doubt at all that he is the guy for the job,” he said. (The Scotsman)

Nir still far from returning home

Transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Departed Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has turned down a return to Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv. The 30-year-old spent almost a decade with Celtic but left at the end of last season when his latest contract expired. Biton is believed to have offers to consider around Europe, as well as others in his homeland. (Scottish Sun)

Medical 'booked’

Celtic’s Argentinian target Alexandro Barnabei has told frinds he has agreed a deal at Celtic and will shortly be heading to Scotland for his medical and conclude a deal. The 21-year-old left-back is currently at Lanus but subject of interest from Ange Postecoglou over a £3.75m deal. (Football Insider)

Goodwin tips Scales for permanent Aberdeen move

After sealing a loan deal for Celtic defender Liam Scales, Jim Goodwin is thought to be keen on keeping the 23-year-old at Pittodrie longer than his season-long deal. Goodwin tried to sign Scales during his time at St Mirren, but the Buddies were usurped by a bigger offer from the Scottish champions. The Dons boss has finally got his man though and Scales adds to Aberdeen’s options in defence, able to play on the left side of central defence or as a full-back or wing-back on the left side. (The Scotsman)

Lennon off the bench

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon’s son Gallagher has taken a step in his father's footballing footsteps. The youngster was a second-half substitute in Partick Thistle's friendly with Alloa, whichIan McCall’s side won 3-1. Anton dowds, the Jags’ summer signing from Falkirk who spent the first half of last season on loan at Arbroath, scored his new side’s third. (Scottish Sun)

Morelos warned over mistake

Rangers striker Marco Negri has warned Alfredo Morelos not to have any regrets over this Rangers career, or mourn any future exit from the club. Morelos is entering his final year of his contract and Negri believes Ibrox could still be the best place for him long term. “Sometimes players can think other clubs are better," said Negri. “But if you are settled in a city, loved by millions of fans, get on with your team-mates and play for one of the most successful clubs in the world, I don’t think a striker can want more.” (Daily Record)

Dons wait for Norwegian striker

Aberdeen have had an offer accepted for Norwegian striker Tobias Lauritsen – but they could face a wait to land the 24-year-old with Sparts Rotterdam also keen on the Odd forward. The Dons’ offer has met the Norwegian club’s agreement but the player is now believed to have a decision to make over where his future lies. (The Scotsman)

Celtic goalkeeper’s call confirmation

Benjamin Siegrist says he knew something good was happening as soon as Ange Postecoglou hung up the phone on his signing talks. The goalkeeper agreed a four-year deal as Celtic’s second summer signing and will rival Scott Bain as Joe Hart’s understudy. (The Times)

Motherwell long haul plan

Liam Kelly says he can see himself staying at Motherwell “for the long haul” having achieved his aims of returning to Scotland for game-time and helping the club into Europe. Kelly was an unused squad member in Rangers’ aborted Europa League campaign against Progres Niederkorn in 2017. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers goalkeeper change of stance

Robby McCrorie is expected to seek first-team football away from Rangers after confirmation of Allan McGregor's contract extension. The up and coming goalkeeper made two appearances last season – against Celtic and Alashkert – but has found his opportunities limited and will now look elsewhere after the latest developments at Ibrox and veteran McGregor’s new deal. Manchester United were named amongst potential suitors at the weekend but a handful of other clubs are keen south of the border. (Glasgow Times)

Superb manager