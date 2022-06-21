Aberdeen have offer accepted for Tobias Lauritsen - but hurdles in play amidst Dutch interest

The Scotsman understands the Dons have made a six-figure bid in line with Odds’ valuation.

However, Dutch outfit Sparta Rotterdam – who finished 14th in the Eredivisie last season – also have a significant interest in Lauritsen and lead the race to land the player.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker has scored four goals in 11 appearances in the 2022 Eliteserien and is keen to keep his options open.

While accepting the proposal from Aberdeen, Odds are looking to bring in a replacement for their attacking focal point but the mid-season window in Norway does not open until 2022.

Lauritsen has scored 31 goals in 113 games for Odds in total.

Aberdeen continue to pursue other forward targets and may delve into the loan market if necessary.

Christian Ramirez and Marley Watkins are currently manager Jim Goodwin’s only striker options. Ramirez was one of only two Aberdeen players to hit double figures lasy season, netting 15 in all competitions. Lewis Ferguson top scored with 16, while the third highest goal scorer was Ryan Hedges – who left in January – with five.

Aberdeen have made an offer for Tobias Lauritsen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The club want to add more attacking threat to the team ahead of the new campaign and have also been linked with Bojan Miovski, a striker for MTK Budapest.