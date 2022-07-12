Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers €7m signing blow, Hibs to land one-time Ibrox target, No Celtic move for popular forward, Aberdeen close in on striker

A number of fixtures will be played over Tuesday and Wednesday with more over the weekend as some clubs continue their pre-season preparations with friendlies.

On top of that, clubs are still looking to strengthen their respective squads.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all the latest transfer news and speculation involving Scottish football.

Ex-Ibrox star turns down Euro giants

Former Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey has reportedly turned down a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray. The Welshman is set to leave Juventus this summer despite a year left to run on his deal in Italy. The Serie A side have agreed a deal to bring Paul Pogba back to the club, while Ramsey saw a previous move to Turkey to link up with former Juve boss Andrea Pirlo fall through. The player who missed the decisive Rangers penalty in the Europa League is understood to want a move to the Premier League. (Calciomercato)

No Celtic move for Larsson

Celtic are understood to have no interest in Jordan Larsson. The son of club legend Henrik is a free agent following his exit from Spartak Moscow. It had been reported the player's representatives had been in touch with the Scottish champions but it is not something they will pursue with the player attracting interest from around Europe, including teams in the Premier League and the Bundesliga. (Football Scotland)

All the latest from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Left-back set for Hibs

Hibs are closing in on a replacement for Josh Doig with a move for a former Rangers target. The club are set to net around £3million from Josh Doig's sale to Hellas Verona and will bring in Marijan Cabraja from Dinamo Zagreb. The 25-year-old left-back has spent time on loan with both Ferencváros and Olimpija Ljubljana. It is reported he won't cost a transfer fee but the deal will include a significant sell-on. (Germanijak)

Dons striker bid

Aberdeen could be about to take their summer spending to around £1.4million with the signing of Benfica B striker Luis Lopes, known as Duku. A deal of around £400,000 has been agreed for the Cape Verde international who hit eight goals in 20 games in the Portuguese second tier last season. (Press & Journal)

Hibs teen joins Rangers

Rangers have signed Hibs teenage striker Connor Young. The 18-year-old has signed a three-year deal to move from Easter Road to Ibrox and will be part of the club’s B team in the Lowland League. Hibs have netted a five-figure fee and confirmed a sell-on clause as part of the transfer. Rangers head of academy Craig Mulholland said: "He is a player that David Stevenson and our recruitment team have tracked for some time along with our technical staff who have seen him have some excellent performances against our own group.” (The Scotsman)

Rangers miss out on €7m star

Attacking midfielder Angelo Fulgini is set to sign for Mainz who have won the race for the player’s signature ahead of Rangers. The Angers star interested the Ibrox club and Borussia Monchengladbach but is due to move to Mainz who could spend up to €7million on the Ivory-Coast-born former French Under-21 international. He will replace Jean-Paul Boëtius. (Bild)

United get signing No.3