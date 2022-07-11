Rangers 'miss out' on €7m attacker as 'transfer talks' confirmed for other target

According to Bild in Germany, Mainz have agreed a deal to sign the Ivory-Coast born French star.

The Bundesliga club have won the race ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach and Rangers for Fulgini, who has played 160 times for French side Angers.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season, the former French Under-21 international scored five goals in 36 Ligue 1 games as the team finished 14th.

The deal is reportedly worth up to €7million and could be announced on Tuesday with a medical due to take place on Monday.

Mainz have made the splurge to replace Jean-Paul Boëtius who left the club following the expiry of his deal.

Meanwhile, it is understood Rangers are moving closer to sealing a deal for Rabbi Matondo.

The Welsh international was left out of the Schalke 04 squad for their pre-season camp in Austria with the club confirming it was due to “transfer talks”.

Angers' French midfielder Angelo Fulgini is to join Mainz after being linked with Rangers. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)