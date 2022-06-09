Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers contract 'talks galore', Hibs to make more signings, Aberdeen eye duo, Celtic pay third of loan star's deal, Hearts return for striker unlikely

It is the first of three matches in the competition with Ireland up next on Saturday before a trip to Armenia.
On the domestic front, pre-season plans are being finalised, while squads are slowly but surely beginning to take shape.
All the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation:
Courts given permission over manager job
Dundee United have given Tam Courts permission to speak to Croatian side Rijeka. Goran Tomić has departed the club after a fourth place finish in the league, their lowest in ten seasons. Courts has plenty of admirers having led United to fourth place and back into Europe. (Various)
Barkas loan details
Celtic will continue to pay a third of Vasilis Barkas’ wages while he is on loan at Utrecht. The Greek keeper made the switch to the Eredivisie side after failing to hold down a starting spot over two seasons following a big-money move from AEK Athens. There is, however, no clause allowing Utrecht to make the deal permanent. (Sport24)
Hearts return for Simms unlikely
Robbie Neilson has played down Hearts’ chances of bringing Ellis Simms back to Tynecastle Park. The striker spent the second half of the season on loan from Everton, impressing with seven goals. Neilson revealed there is Championship interest in the 21-year-old. He said: “I know we have (European football) but what they have is finances. We just made a small contribution to his wage. If he goes to the Championship. Someone can pay a much larger contribution or all of his salary. That’s what I can see happening.” (Scarves Around the Funnel)
Dons keen on duo
Aberdeen are keen on Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport following the arrival of Ylber Ramadani. Davenport is set to be a free agent but will have interest down south. He was a target for the Dons during the January transfer window. However, they will have to play a waiting game over their pursuit of Liam Scales. Celtic are unlikely to allow him to leave until their injury situation clears up. (Daily Record)
More Hibs signings expected
Hibs have completed the signing of forward Momodou Bojang on loan from Rainbow FC and there are others likely. The speedy Gambian played in the Portuguese Under-23 league last year. Further additions are likely to be announced in the next 24 hours but the addition of Emmanuel Longelo is unlikely. There is interest in the player but Hibs would only make a move if Josh Doig is sold. (The Scotsman)
Rangers ‘talks galore’
Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish believes there will be “talks galore” over new contracts for stars. The likes of Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent are all in the final year of their deals. McLeish said: “It is a little bit worrying when contracts are running so close to finalising. We all talk about the coming months and it’s something Rangers have to deal with. The ones he feels are at the top quality, he won’t want to let them go. I’m sure the strategy won’t be to allow the contract to run down. I’m sure there will be talks galore in the coming days, weeks and months.” (Football Insider)