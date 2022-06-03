Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic eye £800k international midfielder, new deal for Rangers starlet, Ange Postecoglou contract, Aberdeen midfielder wanted, 9 exit Hibs

Steve Clarke's men have to wait until next week before they welcome Armenia to Hampden Park in the Nations League.

Meanwhile, there will be a lot of focus on the transfer window as clubs beging to do deals and shape their squad for next season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are all the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL:

Celtic boss happy with deal

Ange Postecoglou has no concerns over the length of his Celtic contract, stating he works as if he will be at the club “forever”. The Australian is on a rolling contract rather than a long-term one. He said: “I have never worried about that. Long-term contracts in coaching really mean absolute Jack as anyone will tell you. I am really happy at the football club. I have had an amazing year, amazing support, and it's everything I have ever wanted in a football club. It's a massive club, it's geared for success.” (Sportsday)

9 leave Hibs

Hibs have confirmed the release of six players with a further three loan players returning to their parent club. Scott Allan was the most notable departure, joining Alex Gogic, Jamie Murphy, Drey Wright, Sean Mackie and Innes Murray to leave the club. Sylvester Jasper, Rocky Bushiri and James Scott have left following the end of their loan spells. Regarding Allan's exit, Hibs said: "A popular figure in the dressing room and a fans' favourite at Easter Road, Scott had several memorable moments during his time in the Capital. Everyone at the club would like to wish him the best of luck for the future and thank him for all his efforts and contributions over the years.” (The Scotsman)

Latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Levitt's new United deal

Manchester United have taken up a one-year contract extension for Dylan Levitt. The midfielder impressed on loan at Dundee United last season with the Tannadice side keen to bring him back to the City of Discovery. However, they will likely face stiff competition with interest in the player north and south of the border with another loan move a possibility. It is understood Levitt has been given a special training plan as he will look to impress new United boss Erik ten Hag before a decision is made on his future. (Manchester Evening News)

Aribo happy at Gers

Joe Aribo has revealed he is happy at Rangers and is not thinking about leaving this summer. The Nigerian midfielder, who will enter the final year of his deal, was arguably the club’s best player for a period last season and showed his versatility, playing as the central forward in the final weeks, scoring in the Europa League final. He said: "I don’t know (of any interest). I never knew about anything to be honest, I just focused on football. I’m a Rangers player and I’m not thinking about leaving because I’m really happy here." (Various)

Israeli scouted by Celtic

Celtic are interested in Israeli midfielder Mohammed Abu Fani. The 24-year-old is an all-action midfielder, with 12 goal contributions this past season as well as 14 yellow cards and two reds. Celtic will watch him in action for his country in their UEFA Nations League clashes. The Maccabi Haifa star has interest from elsewhere in Europe, including Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, and will likely cost £800,000 with his contract running until 2026. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers reunion at QPR

Kevin Thomson could be set for a shock reunion with former Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale. He has been lined up to be part of Beale’s coaching staff at Queens Park Rangers. Thomson recently left Kelty Hearts after guiding the Fifers into League One. Beale has taken over Mark Warburton at Loftus Road in what is his first move into first-team management. (Daily Record)

New deal for Ibrox starlet

Rangers will hand a new deal to goalkeeper Jay Hogarth. The Scotland Under-19 international’s current deal runs until 2023 with an extension expected with the teenager set to head out on loan for first-team experience. Hogarth’s brother Nicky is at Nottingham Forest having previously been on the books of Rangers. (Daily Record)

Dons utility man wanted

Dean Campbell has interest from English League Two with Rochdale keen on the Aberdeen utility player. The 21-year-old spent the second half of the season with Kilmarnock, working under former Dons boss Derek McInnes, having been in and out of the team under Stephen Glass. Robbie Stockdale is keen to land the midfielder on loan. (Daily Record)

Celtic injury concern

Celtic star Carl Starfelt was stretchered off in the first half of Sweden’s Nations League match with Slovenia. The centre-back appeared to hurt his hamstring in what was his fifth cap, while it was his first start for his country in over a year following injuries to Filip Helander and Victor Lindelöf. (Various)

Killie eye midfielder