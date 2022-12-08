Ryan Porteous to Rangers: No approach made from any club for Scotland international star

There has been no official approach from Rangers for Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous despite speculation.

The Scotland international was a surprise link to the Ibrox club after former Easter Road boss Jim Duffy suggested there was interest in the defender who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Earlier this year, Hibs confirmed the player would be moving on having turned down an attractive offer to extend his stay in Leith. The Scotsman understands no club has approached the Easter Road hierarchy to make their interest official or an offer.

Porteous could depart in January if Hibs decide to cash in on a key asset with a number of English Championship clubs having been touted as possible suitors. Millwall have previously bid for the centre-back who made his Scotland debut in a crucial Nations League clash with Ukraine earlier this season. It is understood a move to a club with Premier League ambitions would be attractive to the 23-year-old.

The centre-back has a controversial history with Rangers, clashing with players as well as former boss Steven Gerrard. Last season he was sent off at Ibrox for a challenge on Joe Aribo.

