Ryan Porteous to Rangers: Former Hibs boss hints at shock move after Celtic question

Former Hibs boss Jim Duffy has suggested Rangers are interested in a shock move to sign Ryan Porteous.

The centre-back will leave the Easter Road club in January or the summer after it was confirmed that terms for a new deal had not been reached between player and club. The Scotland international is out of contract at the end of the season and can talk to clubs regarding a pre-contract agreement.

It was put to Duffy on Clyde Superscoreboard by a caller that Celtic should be looking to sign Porteous. However, the Clyde boss made the revelation of the Ibrox club’s potential interest. Such a move would raise plenty of eyebrows considering the player's previous run-ins with Rangers, from a clash with Steven Gerrard to an infamous post-match interview following a League Cup semi-final win at Hampden Park to on-field incidents which have involved Alfredo Morelos or a red card.

"Not to throw cold water on Davie’s suggestion because I agree with it,” Duffy said. "But I have heard that there is a little bit of a suggestion that he may be going across the road to their greatest rivals.

"So, I have heard that, whether there’s that much in it but that’s something that’s in the air on the football grapevine should we say.”

Hibs released a statement earlier this season confirming Porteous would likely be moving on. It read: "Hibernian FC can confirm that Ryan Porteous will not sign a new contract with the club. The 23 year-old defender, whose current contract ends in the summer of 2023, has turned down a highly-improved new deal to extend his stay with Hibs."

