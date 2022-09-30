Ryan Jack reveals Rangers contract standstill as midfielder opens up on team meetings

Jack is in his sixth season at Ibrox having joined on a free transfer from Aberdeen in 2017 but the 30-year-old is out of contract next summer and would be free to speak to other clubs from January.

Injury restricted him to just 22 appearances last season while he has been left on the bench for some big matches this term after picking up an injury during the summer that impacted on his pre-season.

But having returned to the starting line-up for Rangers last two fixtures, and playing 76 minutes of Scotland’s 0-0 draw with Ukraine in midweek, Jack is happy to put contract talks on the back burner to continue focusing on his building up his performances.

"Nothing's been spoken about to myself or my agent," he said. "Right now for me it's just focusing on getting a good run in the team and putting a good run together, consistently playing well, and whatever happens on the back of that will happen."

On his return to full fitness, Jack added: "I feel good.

"I picked up an injury after the [Scottish] Cup final and missed out on the summer Scotland camps.

"The summer wasn't the way I wanted it to be and the start of this season was a bit slower than what I expected, so I was a wee bit behind. But I feel fully fit now. I'm up and running and hopefully I can start showing that in my performances and start putting a good run together."

Rangers kick off a busy October with a trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts on Saturday and Jack insists an inmproved run of performances will be required to what the Ibrox side produced before the international break.

"I definitely think there is a lot for us to improve on," he said. "We've had meetings over the past couple of weeks among players and staff, and individually as well with some coaches, and make no mistake there's a lot for us individually and collectively to improve on.

"If we want to get to where we want to be come the end of the season, challenging in all competitions, then we're going to have to improve and keep improving.

"The standards and demands of the club are really high so for us as players it's really important we focus on trying to meet those demands. We've had international break where we can reflect and refocus and hopefully moving forward we can put a good run together."