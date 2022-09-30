New dates revealed for Aberdeen v Rangers & Livingston v Celtic - TV details

Celtic’s home clash with Livingston and Aberdeen against Rangers at Pittodrie will now be played when the Premiership returns after the World Cup break.

The games were originally due to be played on the weekend following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II but were postponed along with the full fixture card as a mark of respect.

Aberdeen will now host Rangers on Tuesday, December 20 with an 8pm kick-off. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports. The following night, Wednesday October 21, Livingston will travel to Celtic with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Neither game could be played prior to the break for the World Cup in Qatar due to no match days available for Celtic and Rangers. Both have four European games to play between now and November, while both, as well as Aberdeen, are involved in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.