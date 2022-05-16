Ross Wilson addresses Rangers futures of Connor Goldson, Allan McGregor and Steven Davis

The Ibrox squad flew to Seville on Monday for the historic showdown against Eintracht Frankfurt that is worth around £40million to the winners who will secure direct entry into next season's Champions League group stages.

Goldson is out of contract this summer along with veteran duo Allan McGregor and Steven Davis and all three could be set to play their final match for the club against Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday.

A return to England has been touted for centre-back Goldson while it has been suggested that McGregor, aged 40, and 37-year-old Davis could decide to call time on their illustrious careers.

Asked whether a victory over Frankfurt on Wednesday would change anything regarding their future, Rangers' sporting director told Sky Sports News: "I think that's a question for those guys.

"Obviously there's some contracts expiring and people will have their own decisions to make on their futures as well.

"What I do know is this group of players are a united bunch, they are together and are immensely looking forward to the challenge that awaits us not only on Wednesday, but of course at Hampden on Saturday as well.

"It's a brilliant week to be a Rangers player and be part of Rangers Football Club, and we know how excited everyone is to be part of the week ahead."