Rangers will hope they can continue their upward trajectory this weekend as they head north to take on Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.
Scheduled to kick-off at noon on Sunday, Philippe Clement’s side could move within a point of second-placed Aberdeen with a win and head into the game buoyed by a 6-0 midweek win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox.
As for the struggling Staggies, they’ll be desperate for the three points themselves, after their 5-0 thrashing at Celtic Park last week left them just three points from the relegation spots.
The hosts will have to do it without one of their key players though after they were been a huge injury blow earlier this week, though Rangers could find themselves boosted by the return of two key players following a long injury lay-off.
A game that has been traditionally one of the more goal-laden games in the last few seasons, The Scotsman bring you all the latest injury news for both teams ahead of the match: