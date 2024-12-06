Rangers will hope they can continue their upward trajectory this weekend as they head north to take on Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

Scheduled to kick-off at noon on Sunday, Philippe Clement’s side could move within a point of second-placed Aberdeen with a win and head into the game buoyed by a 6-0 midweek win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

As for the struggling Staggies, they’ll be desperate for the three points themselves, after their 5-0 thrashing at Celtic Park last week left them just three points from the relegation spots.

The hosts will have to do it without one of their key players though after they were been a huge injury blow earlier this week, though Rangers could find themselves boosted by the return of two key players following a long injury lay-off.

A game that has been traditionally one of the more goal-laden games in the last few seasons, The Scotsman bring you all the latest injury news for both teams ahead of the match:

1 . Will Nightingale - Ross County - OUT A groin injury has limited the defender to just three league appearances this season. Was ruled out for 10 weeks in mid-October and is therefore out of the game at Dingwall. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Ross Laidlaw - Ross County - OUT The Staggies number one was forced off with a knee injury in last weekend's 5-0 defeat to Celtic, with the club later confirming he would be out for "a period of 8-10 weeks." Jack Hamilton will deputise. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dujon Sterling - Rangers - DOUBT The versatile defender missed the 6-0 win over Kilmarnock with a trapped nerve and remains a doubt for this weekend's clash at Dingwall. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales