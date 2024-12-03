Some of the main transfer stories on Tuesday morning in Scottish football

With the January transfer window fast approaching, we pick out some of the main stories on Tuesday morning:

Palma linked with MLS move

Celtic winger Luis Palma is being monitored by clubs in the MLS ahead of the January transfer window. The Honduran has become a fringe player this season with the Scottish champions and after being left out of the squad entirely for Saturday’s 5-0 win over Ross County, speculation is growing over his future.

Celtic paid Aris more than £3 million in the summer of 2023 to sign Palma, but he is now behind Daizen Maeda, Nicolas Kuhn, James Forrest and Yang Hjun-jun in the bid to star out wide under current manager Brendan Rodgers.

Palma wants to play more regularly and the 24-year-old has admirers in the United States, with his performances for Honduras not going unnoticed. It is claimed that “several MLS sides” are aware of his situation in Glasgow.

Contracted until the summer of 2028, Celtic would command a reasonable fee for Palma should any interest become concrete.

Luis Palma has been linked with a move away from Celtic. | SNS Group

Patterson future addressed

Everton manager Sean Dyche has addressed suggestions that Scotland defender Nathan Patterson could leave the club on loan in January.

Patterson is now fully fit and part of the Everton squad after picking up a serious hamstring injury in April that forced him to miss the European Championships and the start of the 2024/25 season.

Patterson came on as a 72-minute sub for the Toffees on Sunday against Manchester United - his first appearance since April 15 - but speculation has grown that the 23-year-old former Rangers youngster may get a loan move next month, with some outlets suggesting that a move back to Ibrox may materialise.

Dyche was quizzed on such an eventuality and he replied: “Who’s reporting? Who? Tell me. Who? Name them. Oh online, okay, must be right then. Yeah, we will decide what happens with the players here.”

Scotland defender Nathan Patterson has returned to full fitness. | Getty Images

Diallo close to new deal

Former Rangers loanee Amad Diallo has played his way into the plans of new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, with a new contract potentially on the table.

Diallo has struggled to become a regular feature of the Man Utd first team under previous managers, with loan spells at Rangers in 2022 and Sunderland in 2023, but has impressed so far under the new Portuguese boss.