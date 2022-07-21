Ridvan Yilmaz: Rangers face Besiktas battle over transfer fee for Calvin Bassey replacement

However Bassey’s versatility has also left a vacancy at left-back with only Borna Barisic a natural and experienced fit for the position at Ibrox.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rangers boss admitted he would consider re-enforcements in that area following the 3-1 win over West Ham on Tuesday where Barisic shone, and Besiktas’ defender Ridvan Yilmaz has emerged as a target though the teams remain split over his valuation.

According to The Daily Mail, Rangers have made an initial £4m bid for the 21-year-old, who has one year remaining on his deal. However the Eagles are sticking to a £6m asking price – 50% higher than Rangers’ offer. The report suggests Scottish officials have told the Istanbul side they will need to lower their demands to complete a deal.

Rangers have already been active in the transfer market with players moving in, and out, of Ibrox.

Besiktas' Turkish defender Ridvan Yilmaz. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Aribo’s departure preceded the exit of his international team-mate Bassey, while Leon Balogun was also released at the end of his contract and Cedric Itten moved back to Switzerland. Loan players Aaron Ramsey and Amad Diallo also returned to parent clubs Juventus and Manchester United.