Rangers transfers: Calvin Bassey Ajax contract detailed as record €23m defender's new shirt number revealed

Signed from Leicester City in 2020 for a £230,000 club development fee, Rangers could recoup that sum 100 times over after the Nigerian international’s multi-million move was confirmed.

Bassey will wear the number 33 in Amsterdam after completing the deal which could fetch upwards of €26.5m with an initial €23m fee agreed. Rangers were also keen to insert a 10 per cent sell-on should the Dutch side move the Italian-born Nigeria defender on.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender made fleeting appearances in his first season under Steven Gerrard at both left-back and centre-back before establishing himself in the Ibrox first-team late last year, totalling 65 appearances at the club before his move to the Netherlands.

Announcing the transfer, and the Super Eagle’s arrival at the club’s Austrian pre-season training camp, Ajax posted a picture of a grinning Bassey captioned “Ready to let you smile.” Rangers are equally pleased at the record deal and a club statement from Ibrox confirmed the “deal which is the largest in Rangers’ history”.

Calvin Bassey has joined Ajax in a record transfer sale for Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“Calvin leaves with best wishes from everyone at Rangers and we thank him for his hard work and commitment over the past two seasons,” it added.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already re-invested in his defence and confirmed Ben Davies’ arrival on Tuesday night ahead of the 3-1 friendly win over West Ham.