The Rangers quartet set for exit as squad reaches 36-strong after 7 signings

The arrival of Ridvan Yilmaz from Besiktas took the number of summer recruits to seven.

Despite a number of departures, including Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Cedric Itten and Leon Balogun the squad size sits at 36.

That number includes a number of the club’s best young players, such as Adam Devine, Alex Lowry and Leon King.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will look to move on those players surplus to requirements.

According to The Athletic, four individuals are allowed to depart.

Popular Croatian centre-back Nikola Katic has fallen further down the pecking order following the arrivals of John Souttar and Ben Davies. He spent last season on loan at Hadjuk Split to get game time after recovering from a long-term injury.

Fellow centre-back Jack Simpson is also surplus to requirements. As are Stephen Kelly and Glenn Middleton, both having had numerous loans spells.