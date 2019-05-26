Reports claim club ready to bid £10m for Rangers' favourite Ryan Kent

Aston Villa are ready to bid £10million for winger Ryan Kent, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 22-year-old starred on loan at Rangers last season, winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award and helping the Light Blues to second in the table.

Ryan Kent impressed during the 2018/19 season with Rangers.

Manager Steven Gerrard has spoke candidly about his desire to keep Kent around for another season and revealed just last week that an offer had been made to his parent club Liverpool.

However, it now seems they will face a fight to land the player with Villa keen on Kent regardless of whether they'll win Monday's play-off final and reach the Premier League.