'Mon the Rangers': Dundee United Twitter account hacked during play-off final

Those following the Dundee United Twitter account for updates during the side's Premiership play-off final encounter with St Mirren would have noticed some bizarre activity in the closing stages of the 90 minutes.

One of several tweets sent out from the account.

Several random tweets with absolutely nothing to do with the match started popping up, including one that read 'Mon the Rangers'.

Another read: "Me n big Cammy boi running amock [sic]."

There then was: "Hilmy and haroon both smell a s***e."

And: "Happening troops it's me messiah."

Dundee United and St Mirren battle it out in the Premiership play-off final.

A couple of tweets were also of a sectarian nature.

At the time of writing the hackers seem to be fully in control of the United Twitter feed as no match-related tweet has been sent in over ten minutes.