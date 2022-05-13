Rangers winger Ryan Kent on being caught on camera staring into space after reaching Europa League final

The former Liverpool winger was caught on camera staring into space amid the wild scenes of celebration which immediately followed the full-time whistle after the semi-final second leg victory over RB Leipzig at Ibrox.

Asked what the feeling was like when Rangers' place in the final was confirmed, Kent said: "I was overjoyed with all sorts of emotions.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This has been a journey this team has been on for four years since we beat [FC] Ufa to get into the competition and that journey has been a beautiful struggle. Each year we have wanted to get further than the previous year and this year we have managed to get to the final."

The 25-year-old insists those emotions will be kept in check when Rangers players take to the field for the biggest match of their lives next Wednesday.

Having already disposed of two top Bundesliga sides in Leipzig and Dortmund, Kent is confident over Rangers chances of defeating Eintracht Frankfurt to lift the trophy in Seville.

"On a personal level, it's something I've always strived for in my career to get to the top and it's an opportunity now we are relishing," he said.

"For everyone in the team it's the biggest game of their career. I don't think we will let the occasion get the better of us. We know what's ahead but without a doubt it's the biggest game.

Ryan Kent during Rangers training ahead of next week's Europa League final. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"We will go into the game with the same mindset that we've had in other games. We have come up against some top-class opposition and nothing changes going into the final.

"We are confident. We have been confident throughout the tournament. When you have defeated great teams... without being naive we are going there to win that's for sure but we won't get ahead of ourselves.

Kent also revealed that he has been inundated with requests for cup final tickets, admitting that the players have got "quite a few” to share among family and friends.