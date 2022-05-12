Rangers at odds with bookmakers as team 'physically and mentally' prepared for Eintracht Frankfurt

A long season surges to a climax when Hearts in the Scottish Cup final follows Seville and Wednesday’s Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt - two matches that could bring a silver-lining to the season and make club history.

“We are playing really well,” said van Bronckhorst. “You see in the last months how many games we have played in Europe and domestically. We are maybe the team that has played the most this season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We had difficult periods, a lot of big games after each other. We had Braga and then the cup game against Celtic, but the players did very well both physically and mentally.

“I think we are very strong and in a good position to play two big games at the end of the week.”

Rangers have not won a Scottish Cup for 13 years – but the wait for European success is longer and focus is first on the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan with memory still fresh of the semi-final win over RB Leipzig.

“It feels really good to be in the final. But I think you will have a better feeling if you win the final.

“That’s all we have to do. We haven’t achieved anything yet.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrates at full time against RB Leipzig at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“We came through and we deserve to be in the final but I also know we have to give another good performance on the night to lift the trophy.

“I have belief and confidence in my players. They are really focused and they are in a really good place.

“Physically and mentally they are in a good place so everything is there to play well against Frankfurt for next week and to be a part of the history of this club.”

Bookmakers don’t rate their chances though with Eintracht odds-on, however Rangers have revelled in being underdogs in the competition eliminating tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig en route to the final. “I don’t think you have favourites in finals. It can go either way, they say 50-50,” the manager added.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst during a UEFA Europa League Semi-Final match between Rangers and RB Leipzig at Ibrox Stadium, on May 05, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“We play against a good team, but we have played against strong opponents and beat them.