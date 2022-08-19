Rangers win to record historic Champions League victory, as Roma win out in the Glasgow rain

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City's Amy Muir (L) celebrates with Desiree Monsivais (R) as Glasgow City equalise against AS Roma (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

A double strike from Jenny Danielsson helped Rangers to an impressive 3-1 win over Ferencváros on their UEFA Women’s Champions League debut.

Two first half goals from the Finnish forward put Malky Thomson’s side in a commanding position at the half way stage and, though the Hungarian side grabbed a goal back through Shameeka Fishley on 69, winger Brogan Hay put the tie to bed with a goal in the dying minutes.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyebrows were raised when top scorer Lizzie Arnot wasn’t named in the starting line-up for the Gers, however, a thoroughly professional display for the Scottish Women’s Premier League side ensured progression to the next stage against FC PAOK Thessaloniki, who they will face this Sunday in the Women's Champions League first-round final.

"The one thing we know we can do is play football,” said the Blue Belles head coach Thomson.

"Everyone of them can handle the ball and going into the game, the only question was physicality. We knew that Ferencváros were a physical team, and it was just how we were going to handle that”.

Sadly for Champions League veterans Glasgow City, it was a slightly different story at a packed out Petershill Park.

Close to 800 spectators braved the rain to back the 15-time SWPL champions, as they faced an AS Roma side that featured a number of Women’s Euros stars in their starting XI.

A 12th minute goal from Benedetta Glionna had given the Italian side the perfect start as she evaded a couple of defenders to fire beyond Lee Gibson in the City nets.

However, a delightful ball from sipper Hayley Lauder saw Roma defender Moeka Minami turn the ball into her own net under pressure from Desirée Monsiváis restored parity just eight minutes later.

Chances came and went for City, as New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore and Scottish Women’s player of the year Priscila Chinchilla went close either side of half time.

It would be I Giallorossi who would run out 3-1 winners though, as another strike from Glionna couple with an 81st minute goal from substitute Paloma Lázaro fired them into the next round.

Despite the result, City head coach Eileen Gleeson was positive in her assessment of the game.

"The outcome is obviously very disappointing for everyone here, but I couldn’t ask for any more from the girls – I asked them to show me their heart and that’s exactly what they did,” she said.

"We knew Roma would be a quality side, we knew they would have the ball more than us, but we stayed in the game as long as we could and we gave them a challenge”.

Glasgow City midfielder Mairead Fulton was full of praise for the vocal Petershill support, as Scottish women’s football once again showed the progress it is making with a capacity crowd in Springburn.

"Even with the weather, it was still packed. It makes such a difference for us – the atmosphere was great and it really spurs us on, so please keep coming.”