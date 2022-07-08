Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will step up their pre-season preparations with a game against the newly promoted Black Cats side in the Portuguese sun this weekend.

Similar to the pre-season camp taken by Steven Gerrard in 2019, the Europa League finalists will head to the Algarve to take in a week of intense work, before ending the training camp with a game against Alex Neil’s Sunderland at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira.

The Ibrox side kicked off their pre-season at the weekend, taking on Partick Thistle in a behind closed doors friendly at the Rangers Training Centre, where goals from John Lundstram, Fashion Sakala and Josh McPake handed them a narrow 3-2 victory.

Gers boss Giovanni Van Bronkhorst takes on Michael Gray of Sunderland the last time the sides faced each other in 1999. Credit: SNS Group

A total of 11 changes were made at half time in the win over the Scottish Championship side, as mix of first team and academy stars were given an opportunity to impress the onlooking Dutch boss, and it is believed the likes of Cole McKinnon and Charlie McCann will also form part of the squad for the training camp in Portugal.

Following the Portuguese training camp, the Scottish Cup winners will return to take on another EFL Championship club, Blackpool.

The Scottish giants will travel to the seaside on July 16, where they are expected to be backed heavily by thousands of travelling supporters, before they return to Scotland to complete their pre-season plans with an Ibrox double header against David Moyes’ West Ham United and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

What channel is Rangers vs Sunderland on?

Where: Estádio Municipal de Albufeira, Albufeira, Saturday 9 July, Kick-off: 8pm (BST)

You can watch the pre-season match up between the Gers and the Black Cats via three channels.

Premier Sports

Premier Sports have confirmed they will be live streaming the game from Portugal, with the programme starting at 7.55pm.

To watch the game, you must be subscribed to the channel, which is currently available here on a rolling contract starting from £9.99 per month to Sky customers, while the same price is offering for their Premier Player online only option.

Premier Sports also offer monthly subscriptions to Virgin Media, Amazon Prime and NetGemTV customer, though prices vary.

Rangers TV

The club also offers a four match package, which will allow fans to watch all of Rangers' pre-season friendly fixtures live on RangersTV.

Alongside live coverage of the game vs Sunderland, supporters will also be given access to the away friendly at Blackpool and the Ibrox double header against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

This four match pass is available here, and costs £25.

Sunderland AFC stream

The English Championship side will also offer a streaming pass for the clash between the sides, with the game priced at just £7.50 for UK and overseas fans. This stream is available to purchase here.