'Very popular' Rangers star in surprise exit link

Auxerre, having won promotion back to Ligue 1 via the play-offs, are understood to be keen on the Gambian.

According to reports in France, the club famed for producing some of the country’s best talents want to strengthen their attack with Sakala’s pace which is said to be “very popular” with the management team led by Jean-Marc Furlan who has been in charge since 2019.

It has been reported that Auxerre have made an approach for a loan deal.

Sakala was an effective squad player for Rangers last season. He made 18 starts amongst 50 appearances, scoring 12 goals, including a hat-trick against Motherwell.

In the league the Gambian international, who was signed from Oostende, averaged 0.5 goals per 90 minutes and no striker averaged more successful attacking actions last season.

Sakala is a popular player with both team-mates and fans, who express their appreciation of the 25-year-old’s attitude and willingness with a song popular on match days.

Speaking earlier in the season, the striker spoke of his delight of the supporters’ warmth towards him,

Rangers' Fashion Sakala with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I really appreciate the support I’m getting from the fans and I really appreciate the song they made for me,” Sakala said. “It’s a very beautiful song, a very nice one.