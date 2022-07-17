Rangers want defender who almost joined Celtic to replace Calvin Bassey at Ibrox

The Ibrox side are reportedly preparing a bid for the 26-year-old defender, who almost joined Celtic from Preston last year before a late swoop from Jurgen Klopp saw him opt for Anfield instead.

Rangers are preparing for life without Bassey, who is on the verge of completing a club record £19million move to Dutch champions Ajax, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirming the deal is "very close".

According to reports, Davies, who has a similar profile to Bassey as a left-sided centre-back who can also play left-back, is the man the Rangers boss wants to fill the void left by the Nigerian international.

Burnley are also said to be pursuing the Englishman, who is available for transfer having failed to make a single first-team appearance for the Reds since his £500,000 move from Preston last February.

He spent last season on loan with Sheffield United but has now been deemed surplus to requirements at the English Premier League side.

Speaking after Rangers' 2-1 win over Blackpool in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, van Bronckhorst confirmed that wheels are already in motion with regards bringing in Bassey's replacement.

“You always have to be ready because you just never know when you are going to lose players," he said.

Liverpool defender Ben Davies, pictured on loan at Sheffield United last season, is a target for Rangers, having almost joined Celtic last year. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“You need to have your list ready for possible players coming in.