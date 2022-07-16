Calvin Bassey: Rangers boss give update - 'it looks like he is moving on' - as manager says he will need replaced

Calvin Bassey is wanted by both Ajax and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 22-year-old Nigerian internationalist has been subject of bids from Ajax and Brighton and Hove Albion, with the Dutch Eredivisie champions in the driving seat to land him after selling their own defender Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United for £45million,

Bassey has two years remaining on his Rangers contract and a fee north of £20m will be required to facilitate a sale. It would earn the Ibrox outfit an enormous profit on the £230,000 they paid Leicester City for Bassey in 2019.

Van Bronckhorst left Bassey out of his squad for the 2-1 friendly win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday and admitted that his departure is inevitable.

"We felt it was better for all if we left Calvin behind,” said Van Bronckhorst. “We are in talks with clubs that are interested. It looks like Calvin is moving on.