Rangers waiting on Alfredo Morelos fitness update ahead of trip to Dens Park

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos tussles with Red Star Belgrade defender Aleksandar Dragovic during the Europa League match in Serbia on Thursday. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Colombian striker, who had not been at his sharpest for much of the contest, eventually had to be replaced by Kemar Roofe with 10 minutes remaining.

Morelos has generally been in outstanding form for Rangers since Giovanni van Bronckhorst took charge in November and the Ibrox manager faces an anxious wait to learn if his 18-goal leading scorer will be able to lead the line in Sunday’s lunchtime kick-off against Dundee at Dens Park in the Premiership.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"No, not yet,” said van Bronckhorst when asked on Friday if there was any update on Morelos’ condition.

"We came in quite late last night, so today the players will come in to do their recovery and some will have their fitness evaluated. So far there is no news for Sunday but hopefully we have everyone available."

Three points behind Celtic with eight rounds of fixtures remaining, Rangers will be desperate to avoid any slip-up at Dens where they were comfortable 3-0 winners last weekend in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Van Bronckhorst wants to ensure the upbeat narrative currently surrounding his Europa League quarter-finalists is maintained in their last match before the two-week international break.

"Of course we want to end this block (of games) with a win,” he added. “We know we have a lot of players going on international duty.

"We have a big squad and a lot of players are fit, so it's a case today and tomorrow of seeing who is available, who looks fresh, who doesn't look fresh then make the best possible line-up to go to Dundee and to get the three points.

“Dundee play quite defensively and try and punish us on the break but we deserved to go through in the cup last week. We have to have the same desire and determination this weekend from minute one.

"We might rotate some players but in the end, we have to pick the best team of players to get the win."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.