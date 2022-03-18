'We can overcome this': Giovanni van Bronckhorst gives reaction to Rangers draw and scoffs at 'burden' claims

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is relishing the prospect of a Europa League quarter-final against Braga next month. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

But van Bronckhorst has no doubts Rangers can further extend their European journey if they produce their optimum form against their Portuguese opponents next month.

The Scottish champions will play the first leg of their quarter-final in Braga on April 7 with the return fixture at Ibrox seven days later.

"As long as we play well and be strong, we can overcome this round as well,” said van Bronckhorst. “So we have to make sure we do everything to do that.

"I think it’s a good draw. All the teams left – the last eight - are very good teams. They are there because they deserve it.

"We know our opponents now so we are going to prepare as good as possible to be able to go to the next round. It’s going to be hard.

"Portuguese teams are always strong teams. Defensively very solid, always skilful players, so we need to prepare well but at least we know now who we play against.”

With the complete path to the final in Seville on May 18 mapped out at Friday’s draw ceremony, Rangers know they would face either Leipzig or Atalanta in the last four with the first leg of that tie again away from home.

But van Bronckhorst won’t be factoring that possibility into his thinking unless it becomes reality.

"Not at all,” he said. “We just have to overcome Braga which will be very difficult and then we will see who we play next. We are just concentrating now on the next opponent and that’s Braga.

"It’s a huge achievement to be in the last eight. You can see all the teams who are left, big teams in Europe, so we are more than happy and pleased to be one of them.”

Van Bronckhorst also dismissed the notion that Rangers’ Europa League run could adversely impact their domestic ambitions amid a tightening fixture schedule.