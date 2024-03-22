Rangers and Partick Thistle will face off in the SWPL Sky Sports Cup Final this week. Cr. SNS Group.

Rangers and Partick Thistle will take the field this weekend in search of the first trophy of Scottish Women's domestic season in the final of the Sky Sports SWPL Cup.

Clashes between the sides have already proven tight this season with Rangers carving out a 1-0 win earlier in the campaign through an early Kirsty Howat goal while an Ava Easdon inspired Partick Thistle became only the second side to take points from the Gers with a 0-0 draw just a few weeks ago.

The game will mark The Jags first appearance in a final under the tutelage of head coach Brian Graham and the 36-year-old boss believes his side can lift the trophy this weekend despite entering the game as the underdogs.

"How good are we? We are here on merit. It is not about Rangers. We are here to talk about Partick Thistle. Yes, we're the underdogs, we are under no illusions but at the same time my girls deserve all the credit under the sun and I think you should remember that at times" Graham told reporters.

The game has been given added spice after Thistle were able to recruit Celtic goalkeeper Chloe Logan on an emergency loan earlier this week with on loan goalkeeper Megan Cunningham ineligible to play against her parent club in the Sky Sports Cup Final.

Gers boss Jo Potter commented that her side have "a lot of experience in the room" ahead of the game, adding: "They've been there and done. That is their trophy to retain. That is a big thing for us to start off. That's yours - go out there and keep it. We used that against Celtic (in the semi final) and they turned up tremendously well for that game,

"It would be nice for me to get my hands on that trophy for the first time but first and foremost, it is them to go out there and feel that emotion and the pressures of the game and hopefully turn up" she added.

What time is Rangers vs Partick Thistle Sky Sports Cup Final

Where: Tynecastle, Edinburgh, McLeod Street EH11 2NL, Sunday 24 March, 1.30pm.

How can I get tickets for Rangers vs Partick Thistle Sky Sports Cup Final

Tickets for the game are still available via the Hearts official e-ticketing website here.

Prices start at £8 for adults and £1 for juniors/concessions, with a 'donate a ticket' option also available. The league has informed fans that they'll be no segregation at the game.

How to watch Rangers vs Partick Thistle Sky Sports Cup Final

The game will be screened live on Sky Sports, with coverage of the game beginning at 1pm on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.