Rangers vs Hibs: Ticket news, how to watch, kick off time for Sky Sports SWPL Cup Final at Tynecastle

Rangers face Hibs in the Sky Sports Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) Cup Final this weekend. Here’s how you can get tickets and how you can watch the game.

The Sky Sports SWPL Cup Final will be the first Scottish women's domestic game broadcast on Sky Sports. Cr: SNS Group.

The first domestic trophy of the SWPL season will be up for grabs this weekend as league champions Rangers take on cup specialists Hibs in the final of the Sky Sports SWPL Cup final.

The game will be the first Scottish’s women game to be broadcast by Sky Sports after the TV giant confirmed a new deal that see a minimum of five domestic women’s game aired on the channel.

Set to be contested at Hearts’ Tynecastle Stadium, the match will be a landmark moment for the women’s domestic game and a chance for SWPL to ‘break down barriers’ said popular Scottish presenter Eilidh Barbour.

Malky Thomson’s Rangers, unbeaten domestically for over a year, progressed to the final of the competition thanks to a 4-0 demolition of Spartans in the semi final, whilst Hibs progressed thanks to a shock win away to Glasgow City back in November.

Speaking to Rangers TV, captain Kathryn Hill said: “It’s a big occasion, we are all looking forward to it and it is our first time in a final.

"Everyone is excited. One thing we spoke about wanting to do when I came in this summer was to do better in the cups. League is obviously the priority but every trophy for Rangers is a priority and winning the cup at the weekend would be a great start to the year”.

Meanwhile Hibs defender Poppy Lawson said: “In cup competitions, Hibs hold the record for the most amount of wins. For me, it’s my first major final so I’m looking forward to it.

"The women’s game is only going to go up. For us to break the attendance record again against Hearts in the Edinburgh was derby was excellent to see and I think this weekend we can do it again. For it to be the first domestic Scottish women’s game live on Sky Sports, it is great for the women’s game and it is only going to get bigger".

What time is Rangers vs Hibs

Where: Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday 9 December, 12:30pm

How can I get tickets for Rangers vs Hibs in the SWPL final

Tickets are available for the Sky Sports SWPL Cup Final via this link.

Tickets for the final are priced ar £8 for adults and fom just £1 for children and over 65.

How to watch Rangers vs Hibs