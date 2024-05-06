Rangers Women and Celtic Women clash at Broadwood this afternoon in a clash that has huge implications on the SWPL title race. Cr. SNS Group.

Rangers Women and Celtic Women will go toe-to-toe this afternoon in a huge SWPL clash which has huge implications on the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) title race this season.

The sixth and final game between this side’s this season, it is sure to be tight contest with two of Scottish women’s football big names with both neck and neck in battle to be crowned champions of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been Rangers that have dominated the head-to-head Old Firm clashes this year, winning three of the five games between the sides. The Hoops have emerged victorious just once. However, it is Elena Sadiku’s Celts who will start the game with the advantage in the title race as they sit top of the table on goal difference.

The sides last Old Firm clash came just nine days ago as Rangers overcame Celtic 2-0 thanks to two late goals in the Scottish Gas Women’s Scottish Cup at Hampden Park. Both Chelsea Cornet and Kirsty Howat secured the victory with strikes in the last seven minutes and, in similar fashion, both sides will know a victory today will take them within touching distance of the SWPL title as the season draws to a close.

Celtic enter the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with reigning champions Glasgow City last Wednesday, while Jo Potter’s Gers were able to oust fourth place Hearts 3-0 on the same evening to make tonight’s game do-or-die for both outfits.

Rangers expected line-up: Esson, McLaughlin, Hill, Docherty, Hay, Cornet, Rowe, Arnot, McLoughlin, Hardy, Howat.

Celtic expected line-up: Daugherty, Hayes, Clark, Craig, Barclais, Shen, Ashworth-Clifford, Ross, Gallagher, Agnew, Flint.

Rangers Women vs Celtic Women tickets details, how to get tickets for SWPL Old Firm

The main stand has already sold out, so the only tickets left are within the South Stand of Broadwood and home tickets are available via this link.

Celtic will have an away end for the game, however, as per the official Hoops website, the deadline to purchase tickets has now passed.

Prices are as follows: £3 adults (£1 if you’re a MyGers member), £1 concessions.

How to watch Rangers Women vs Celtic Women, TV details for SWPL Old Firm game

Where: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld, Monday 6 May, 12pm