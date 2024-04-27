Chelsea Cornet celebrates with Lizzie Arnot and Kirsty Howat after scoring to make it 1-0 during a Scottish Gas Women's Scottish Cup. Cr. SNS Group.

Rangers’ quest for historic domestic treble ramped up as two late goals at Hampden Park secured a 2-0 Scottish Gas Women's Scottish Cup semi-final victory over rivals Celtic at Hampden Park this afternoon.

It took until the 85th minute for the deadlock to be broken but strikes from Chelsea Cornet and Kirsty Howat late in the day handed Rangers the win on a sunny afternoon in Mount Florida.

There had been little to separate the sides in previous meetings this term. Rangers winning two, Celtic one and the other a hard fought 1-1 draw at Ibrox. Though with the Hoops victorious in the most recent clash and currently leading the race for the league title, it was perhaps Rangers who had the biggest point to prove.

Elena Sadiku had turned up the heat on her opponents in the run up to the game, aiming a thinly veiled dig at Rangers by citing the club’s ‘investment’ would explain their desire to win a domestic treble. The Celtic bosses assertion that Rangers believed they were ‘the better team on paper’ was surely also intended to light the touchpaper.

However, if her comments were intended to apply extra pressure to her opponents, it certainly didn’t show during the early stages of the game at Hampden with Rangers dominating the play in the opening throws.

Jo Potter’s side could have taken the lead after just three minutes when a lovely piece of individual play saw Jane Ross fire inches wide. Led by the industrious Rachel Rowe, Potter’s side would go close again on the half hour mark again when Sarah Ewens’ low drive skidded wide.

The introduction of Celtic’s top scorer Amy Gallagher at the interval sparked a response from the Hoops though and they would almost go ahead when a dangerous low cross from Célya Barclais narrowly evaded a waiting Natasha Flint in the area. A period of successive corners would follow as Celtic enjoyed their first period in the ascendancy.

As Celtic began to ask some more questions of their rivals, a vicious right-foot volley from Flint would almost nestle in the top corner of Victoria Esson’s net. With both sides pushing for a late winner, substitute Howat would see a glorious opportunity saved by Kelsey Daugherty in the Celtic goal before Lizzie Arnot’s long range drive sailed over the bar.

However, just as extra-time loomed Cornet would break Celtic hearts by connecting perfectly with a Rowe corner right in front of the Rangers support.

Moments later, Howat would then seal the win for Rangers when she latched on to an error from Celtic captain Kelly Clark to loop the ball over Daugherty’s head and seal a vital victory in the Gers quest for a clean sweep of trophies this term.