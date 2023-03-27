Rangers vs Celtic: How to watch, which channel, TV details and kick off time for Old Firm derby

Rangers face Celtic this evening with the match set to be the first ever Scottish Women’s Premier League game broadcast on Sky Sports. Here’s how to make sure you catch all the action.

Celtic's Chloe Craig and Rangers' Rachel McLauchlan will go head to head in a crunch game this evening. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The third Old Firm derby of the season will see two of the league’s title challengers go head to head up in a game that will have a huge say in outcome of both team’s season.

With both sides trailing Glasgow City at the top of the league, the Scottish’s Women’s Premier League clash has been chosen as Sky Sports debut SWPL broadcast this evening with the game’s significance in the title race paramount.

Set to be contested at Broadwood, the game will be a landmark moment for the women’s domestic game in Scotland with the broadcaster choosing the game to kick off a new deal that see a minimum of five domestic women’s game aired on the channel during the 22/23 season.

Malky Thomson’s Rangers side know anything less than three points will all but put them out of the contention for the title, though they will be geared up for revenge on a Celtic team who handed them their first league defeat in over a year back in February. The Hoops know that another three points are vital if they are to continue to apply pressure back onto Glasgow City who defeated Hibs on Saturday to stretch their lead at the top to nine points.

The importance of the game can not be understated and here’s how to ensure you catch every minute of the clash.

What time is Rangers vs Celtic

Where: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld, Glasgow G68 9NE, Monday 27 March, 7:30pm.

How can I get tickets for Rangers vs Celtic

Tickets for the game are still available via Rangers official ticketing website here, if you want tickets in the home end. Prices start at £3 for adults and £1 for juniors/concessions. To buy tickets, you must register on Rangers’ official site for an account.

If you’re looking to sit in the Celtic away section, all information of how to obtain tickets can be found here.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic

The game will be screened live on Sky Sports, with the Old Firm clash broadcast via their Sky Showcase channel. The game will also be available to watch on Sky Sports Football and streamed via SkyGo, for customers who have access to the service.