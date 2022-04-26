Rangers v Spurs: Date and kick-off time confirmed for summer fixture at Ibrox

The pre-season match against the Premier League side, who are still in contention for a top four spot and a place in the Champions League next season, will take place on Saturday, July 23 with a 3pm kick-off.

Spurs are managed by Antonio Conte and, as well as Kane, have a number of big-name stars in their line-up including South Korea captain Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris, France’s World Cup winning goalkeeper.

The two clubs have met in numerous friendlies over the years, with the last coming in July 2004 when Nacho Novo and Dado Prso scored in a 2-0 victory over Jacques Santini's side in Glasgow.

The pair have only ever met once in a competitive tie, with Rangers losing 3-2 at home and then 5-2 at White Hart Lane in the 1962-63 Uefa Cup Winners Cup, which Tottenham went on to win.