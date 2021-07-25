Rangers v Real Madrid: Kick-off time, TV and streaming info, pre-season friendly details with La Liga giants

Carlo Ancelotti took over fromFrench coach Zinedine Zidane (GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images)

It is the cherry on top of Rangers 150th anniversary season warm-up games and will be played out in front of the largest crowd at Ibrox since March 2020 – following on from English Premier League opposition visiting the southside of Glasgow recently – Arsenal last weekend and Brighton yesterday.

Not all of the big-names will be making the trip from Spain to Ibrox so the increased crowd will be denied sight of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior… but such is the squad list at the Santiago Bernabeu, there remains a pretty enviable list heading down Edmiston Drive.

However Rangers have successfully arranged more supporters than previously thought for the game – and here’s what you need to know whether you have one of the coveted tickets, or are watching on at home.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Real Madrid

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

When: 6pm, Sunday July 25, 2021

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Rangers TV costing £9.99 with regular host Emma Dodds joined by Neil McCann and Alan Hutton, plus Clive Tyldesley on commentary duties with Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson. The match is also included in the club’s £29.95 pre-season match pass covering all of the preparatory matches for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Fans will be permitted with an increase on numbers from the anticipated attendance of 12,750 for Sunday’s match.

Team news

How Rangers finished their draw against Brighton yesterday is close to how they are likely to line up, Steven Gerrard hinted after the 0-0 draw with the English Premier League side.

After starting without many first team regulars, Gerrard brought Connor Goldson, James Tavernier and Steven Davis off the bench along with Ianis Hagi, new signings Fashion Sakala and John Lundstram plus the returning Niko Katic. However their younger team-mates who started the game equipped themselves well in the opening exchanges after being challenged to give the manager something to think about when it comes to his first-team selections this season.

Joe Aribo, Kemar Roofe, Allan McGregor, Ryan Jack, Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos were all notable absentees from the matchday squad against Brighton and Hove Albion, as were George Edmundson and Brandon Barker.

For the visitors, Carlo Ancelotti is seeing several players still returning from their summer international commitments, and is certain to be without French forward Karim Benzema who has tested positive for covid-19.

He can still call upon the likes of Luka Jovic, Marcelo, Martin Odegaard and Isco though.

Previous matches

Real-ly rare

Rangers have only played Real Madrid once before – in 1963. Los Blancos are not frequent visitors to Scotland but have won the European Cup here twice – in 1960 and 2002 at Hampden, each against German opposition. Their first triumph at Hampden against Eintracht Frankfurt is considered one of the greatest European Cup finals of all time, while former boss Zinedine Zidane lit up Hampden 19 years ago with a stunning volley against Bayer Leverkusen.