Rangers team to face Real Madrid hint from Steven Gerrard

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are the second visitors to Ibrox this weekend after Saturday’s draw with Brighton.

Gerrard selected a starting XI missing several of last team’s first-team regulars, but phased many back gradually with substitutions to finish with a strong side after the fringe players impressed in the first half.

The glamour clash is the final preparation before Saturday’s cinch Premiership kick-off against Livingston and the Rangers boss has urged his team to start the season how they finished the last – and hinted he will do the same with team selection, starting with a side similar to the one which finished the scoreless draw with the English Premier League Seagulls.

He told Rangers TV: “Everyone connected to the club should enjoy the occasion, and we thank Real Madrid for coming and picking us to play against.

“But it’s important we take something from the game. We’re a week away from the first game of the season, so you could see by the end of the [Brighton] game close to what I’ll go with and it’s important that come the final whistle it’s another positive showing, we get out of it what we need and that’s to look like a Rangers team individually and collectively.”

Gerrard added: “The likes of [Borna] Barisic and [Glen] Kamara getting minutes into their legs again – we’ll funnel it to getting full strength over the next seven days. Another big test [against Madrid] and then we’ll be ready for next week.”