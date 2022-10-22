Rangers v Livingston late team news, probable line-ups, TV details: Left-back concerns, Glen Kamara ankle issue
Rangers still have various injury issues to contend with as they prepare to welcome Livingston to Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.
Midfielder Glen Kamara is out with an ankle knock but could be back against Napoli next week in the Champions League. Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz (knee) is a doubt and midfielder Ryan Jack, defenders Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar, midfielder Ianis Hagi and attacker Tom Lawrence are out.
Livingston left-back Cristian Montano is expected to shake off the knock that forced him off against St Johnstone. Midfielder Stephane Omeonga is likely to miss out again with a knock, Jamie Brandon awaits the results of a scan on a groin injury while Tom Parkes continues on the long road back from knee surgery.
Last season’s results: Rangers 1 Livingston 0, Livingston 1 Rangers 3, Rangers 3 Livingston 0.
Last five league matches: Rangers L W W W W; Livingston W W L L W.
Top scorers: Antonio Colak (Rangers) 10; Cristian Montano (Livingston) 3.
Match odds: H 2-11 D 11-2 A 14-1.
Referee: David Munro (Scotland).
Probable Rangers team: McGregor; Tavernier, King, Davies, Barisic; Arfield, Lundstram, Tillman; Matondo, Colak, Kent.
Probable Livingston team: George; Devlin, Obileye, Se Kelly, Montano; St Kelly, Holt, Pittman; Bahamboula, Guthrie, Nouble.