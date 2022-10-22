News you can trust since 1817
Rangers v Livingston late team news, probable line-ups, TV details: Left-back concerns, Glen Kamara ankle issue

Rangers still have various injury issues to contend with as they prepare to welcome Livingston to Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

By Mark Atkinson
4 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Oct 2022, 9:35am
Rangers host Livingston at Ibrox this afternoon.
Midfielder Glen Kamara is out with an ankle knock but could be back against Napoli next week in the Champions League. Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz (knee) is a doubt and midfielder Ryan Jack, defenders Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar, midfielder Ianis Hagi and attacker Tom Lawrence are out.

Livingston left-back Cristian Montano is expected to shake off the knock that forced him off against St Johnstone. Midfielder Stephane Omeonga is likely to miss out again with a knock, Jamie Brandon awaits the results of a scan on a groin injury while Tom Parkes continues on the long road back from knee surgery.

Last season’s results: Rangers 1 Livingston 0, Livingston 1 Rangers 3, Rangers 3 Livingston 0.

Last five league matches: Rangers L W W W W; Livingston W W L L W.

Top scorers: Antonio Colak (Rangers) 10; Cristian Montano (Livingston) 3.

Match odds: H 2-11 D 11-2 A 14-1.

Referee: David Munro (Scotland).

TV details: No live coverage, highlights on Sportscene at 7.30pm on BBC Scotland Channel.

Probable Rangers team: McGregor; Tavernier, King, Davies, Barisic; Arfield, Lundstram, Tillman; Matondo, Colak, Kent.

Probable Livingston team: George; Devlin, Obileye, Se Kelly, Montano; St Kelly, Holt, Pittman; Bahamboula, Guthrie, Nouble.

