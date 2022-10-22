Rangers v Livingston late team news, probable line-ups, TV details: Left-back concerns, Glen Kamara ankle issue

Midfielder Glen Kamara is out with an ankle knock but could be back against Napoli next week in the Champions League. Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz (knee) is a doubt and midfielder Ryan Jack, defenders Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar, midfielder Ianis Hagi and attacker Tom Lawrence are out.

Livingston left-back Cristian Montano is expected to shake off the knock that forced him off against St Johnstone. Midfielder Stephane Omeonga is likely to miss out again with a knock, Jamie Brandon awaits the results of a scan on a groin injury while Tom Parkes continues on the long road back from knee surgery.