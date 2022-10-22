What channel is Rangers v Livingston on? Kick-off time, how to watch, referee and VAR officials

The Video Assistant Referee technology has been a feature of European nights in Govan in recent years but it will be a completely new adventure for David Martindale’s visiting players and supporters who will be experiencing it for the first time.

Rangers go into the match on the back of some unconvincing performances despite recent victories over Motherwell and Dundee, with a convincing display required to restore some confidence ahead of the Champions League trip to Napoli on Wednesday.

Livingston, on the other hand, are enjoying a fine season so far, confounding expectations once again to sit inside the top six after 10 games.

Rangers host Livingston in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match …

Match details

Who: Rangers v Livingston

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022, kick-off 3pm

Is Rangers v Livingston on TV?

The match is not being broadcast live on any TV station.

Sportscene will show match highlights on the BBC Scotland channel from 7.30pm on Saturday night, and from 11.30pm on BBC One.

Is there a live stream?

The match is available via Rangers TV for subscribers based outside the UK and Ireland.

Match referee and VAR officials

David Munro is the man in charge on the pitch alongside assistant referees Dougie Potter and Colin Drummond, with Steven Kirkland on the touchline as fourth official.

The VAR official is Greg Aitken who will be assisted at the Clydeside House base by Alan Mulvanny.

Team news

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara will miss the match with an ankle knock but could be back for the Champions League game against Napoli in midweek.

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is a doubt after picking up a knee injury against Dundee on Wednesday night.

Midfielder Ryan Jack and centre-backs Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are out long term as is midfielder Ianis Hagi, with attacker Tom Lawrence also sidelined.

Livingston left-back Cristian Montano is expected to shake off the knock that forced him off at half-time against St Johnstone.

Midfielder Stephane Omeonga is likely to miss out again with a knock although he is close to fitness.

Full-back Jamie Brandon is awaiting the results of a scan on a groin injury while Tom Parkes is out of his brace as he continues on the long road back from knee surgery.

