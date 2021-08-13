Rangers v Dunfermline: Kick-off time, how to watch, TV and live stream details

Rangers will look to bounce back from their nightmare Champions League exit when they welcome Dunfermline Athletic to Ibrox tonight in the Premier Sports Cup.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 13th August 2021, 11:08 am
Rangers will host Dunfermline at Ibrox in the Premier Sports Cup this evening. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Steven Gerrard has promised to field a strong line-up for the last 16 clash after the defeat to Malmo as he looks to end a run of three consecutive losses against Peter Grant’s Championship outfit.

The Gers boss is putting extra emphasis on the national cup competitions this season as he looks to lift one for the first time since taking charge of the Ibrox club in 2018.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Dunfermline, who have former Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans in their ranks, are also going into the match on the back of a poor result having lost 3-0 at home to Partick Thistle in the league last Saturday.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Dunfermline

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: 7.30pm kick-off

What: Premier Sports Cup last 16

How to watch

The match will be broadcasted live on TV channel Premier Sports 1. The subscription channel are sponsoring this season’s League Cup tournament. Coverage of the second round clash begins at 7pm. Fans can subscribe to live stream the match HERE.

