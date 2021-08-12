Steven Gerrard reveals Rangers transfer stance after Champions League exit

Steven Gerrard says Rangers will listen to offers for their star players if the numbers are right. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 4-2 aggregate defeat to Malmo in qualification has condemned the Scottish champions to a Europa League play-off and cost the club an estimated £30m windfall from participating in the continent's top competition.

The Gers board have previously indicated that income from player sales will be used to help balance the books, and now Gerrard is prepared for the possibility of losing key members of his squad ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm well aware of how this club works and if the right numbers land for our players we do have to recycle," he said.

"Nothing has been said to me since the [Malmo] game in terms of being in a rush to do that, and nothing has changed in terms of me wanting to keep my best players here to give us the best chance of being successful moving foward.

"But I totally understand how the club works and how it runs, and if the right numbers land for one individual, or a couple of individuals, I know they will be considered above me.

"I'm not naive enough to think that the last two results won't have an impact somewhere down the line."

Rangers assets include the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Glen Kamara, Ryan Kent and Borna Barisic, who have all attracted interest but, according to Gerrard, no offers are currently on the table.

"We haven't had a realistic bid in black and white or a serious phonecall for any of our players," he said.

"Whether Champions League progress happened or not doesn't change too much. If the right numbers land for any player I know the board are going to bring it to me."

Gerrard admitted that Rangers' defeat to Malmo suggests the club are not yet ready for the Champions League group stages.

"Over the two legs we haven't deserved to qualify and the realistic opinion from me is maybe we're not ready," he said.

"Are we ready for PSG, Chelsea and Man City to come to Ibrox? Maybe not.

"We've proven that we are a last 16 team in the Europa League – we've tried to punch above our weight in the last week. We couldn't achieve it, so we have to accept that and move on to our next challenge.”

Rangers return to domestic duty on Friday for a Premier Sports Cup last 16 tie against Dunfermline at Ibrox and Gerrard is preparing to name a strong side in a bid to halt a run of three successive defeats.

He said: "We made it abundantly clear to the squad this season that the domestic cups are important and we want to go all the way in both. You will see in my squad selection how serious we are taking the competition, we will be going full throttle.

"It is my job to lead in these situations and flip the mood as quick as we can. You have to use this feeling to react and put in a performance."

Fashion Sakala will miss out due to "niggly groin" but Kemar Roofe returns after missing last week's defeat at Dundee United to care for his young son in hospital.